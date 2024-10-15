Baba Siddique murder: THIS Home Ministry order blocks custody transfer of Lawrence Bishnoi to Mumbai Police, says report

Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has claimed responsibility for recent violent incidents, yet Mumbai Police cannot secure his custody due to a Home Ministry order. Currently in Sabarmati Jail, Bishnoi is under investigation for the murder of former minister Baba Siddique and faces multiple ongoing cases.

Livemint
Published15 Oct 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. (HT File)
Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. (HT File)(HT_PRINT)

Despite Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claiming responsibility for the shooting outside actor Salman Khan's house in April and the recent killing of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, the Mumbai Police have been unable to secure custody of the notorious gangster, who is currently imprisoned in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail.

Also Read: Baba Siddique news: How Lawrence Bishnoi gang carried out killing of NCP leader | Full timeline

As reported by NDTV citing sources after the April incident, the Mumbai Police submitted multiple requests for Bishnoi's custody from Sabarmati jail. Still, these requests have been denied due to a Home Ministry order preventing his transfer.

Earlier in August, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs extended the restrictions on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's movement for another year, keeping him confined to Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad.

Also Read: Baba Siddique news: Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants Salman Khan ‘dead’

As a result, any questioning would have to occur within the prison premises. Bishnoi is currently being investigated in connection with the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, which took place last week. He also faces multiple cases under investigation by both the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Indian Express reported.

The restrictive order initially imposed under Section 268 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) was set to expire in August this year but has now been extended under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), which replaced the CrPC in July. This new order, confirmed by DIG Shweta Shrimali, Superintendent of Sabarmati Central Jail, will remain in effect until August 2025.

Lawrence Bishnoi's criminal history presents a troubling narrative, beginning with an attempted murder charge and escalating through various offenses linked to student politics. Currently imprisoned in Sabarmati Central Jail, he is suspected of orchestrating gang activities from behind bars, including a focused effort to target actor Salman Khan, primarily due to Khan's involvement in the 1998 blackbuck hunting case.

Also Read: Salman Khan to Munawar Faruqui: Here’s who else is on Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s hit list

Lawrence Bishnoi has made several alarming statements regarding Khan, including a 2018 court appearance where he threatened, “We will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. Everyone will know once we take action.” His threats have been directed at Khan and other figures, like singer Gippy Grewal, underscoring a broader pattern of intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBaba Siddique murder: THIS Home Ministry order blocks custody transfer of Lawrence Bishnoi to Mumbai Police, says report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.35
    02:54 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -2.95 (-1.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    462.70
    02:55 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    0.35 (0.08%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    168.00
    02:54 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    2.6 (1.57%)

    Federal Bank share price

    198.05
    02:54 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.53%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,867.70
    02:49 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    11.7 (0.63%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,001.00
    02:49 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    2.75 (0.28%)

    Infosys share price

    1,960.95
    02:49 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    2.25 (0.11%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,128.00
    02:49 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -84.85 (-1.37%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,036.60
    02:48 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -64.8 (-5.88%)

    Oil India share price

    555.50
    02:49 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -30.6 (-5.22%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    216.95
    02:49 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -9.55 (-4.22%)

    Wipro share price

    531.30
    02:49 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -18.15 (-3.3%)
    More from Top Losers

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    885.70
    02:49 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    61.9 (7.51%)

    Sunteck Realty share price

    592.05
    02:47 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    37.95 (6.85%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    83.96
    02:49 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    4.93 (6.24%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    718.90
    02:49 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    42.25 (6.24%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.00-50.00
      Chennai
      77,631.00-50.00
      Delhi
      77,783.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.