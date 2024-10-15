Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has claimed responsibility for recent violent incidents, yet Mumbai Police cannot secure his custody due to a Home Ministry order. Currently in Sabarmati Jail, Bishnoi is under investigation for the murder of former minister Baba Siddique and faces multiple ongoing cases.

Despite Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claiming responsibility for the shooting outside actor Salman Khan's house in April and the recent killing of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, the Mumbai Police have been unable to secure custody of the notorious gangster, who is currently imprisoned in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail.

As reported by NDTV citing sources after the April incident, the Mumbai Police submitted multiple requests for Bishnoi's custody from Sabarmati jail. Still, these requests have been denied due to a Home Ministry order preventing his transfer.

Earlier in August, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs extended the restrictions on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's movement for another year, keeping him confined to Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad.

As a result, any questioning would have to occur within the prison premises. Bishnoi is currently being investigated in connection with the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, which took place last week. He also faces multiple cases under investigation by both the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Indian Express reported.

The restrictive order initially imposed under Section 268 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) was set to expire in August this year but has now been extended under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), which replaced the CrPC in July. This new order, confirmed by DIG Shweta Shrimali, Superintendent of Sabarmati Central Jail, will remain in effect until August 2025.

Lawrence Bishnoi's criminal history presents a troubling narrative, beginning with an attempted murder charge and escalating through various offenses linked to student politics. Currently imprisoned in Sabarmati Central Jail, he is suspected of orchestrating gang activities from behind bars, including a focused effort to target actor Salman Khan, primarily due to Khan's involvement in the 1998 blackbuck hunting case.

Lawrence Bishnoi has made several alarming statements regarding Khan, including a 2018 court appearance where he threatened, “We will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. Everyone will know once we take action." His threats have been directed at Khan and other figures, like singer Gippy Grewal, underscoring a broader pattern of intimidation.