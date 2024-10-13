Baba Siddique news: Salman Khan cancelled Bigg Boss 18 shoot; rushed to hospital to see NCP leader

Siddique, who helped mend the relationship between Bollywood stars Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, was fatally shot in Bandra. Salman Khan quickly visited Siddique's family at the hospital after the former Maharashtra minister was shot dead on Saturday

Livemint
Updated13 Oct 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Bollywood actor Salman Khan immediately went to hospital after politician Baba Siddiqui was admitted to hospital.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan immediately went to hospital after politician Baba Siddiqui was admitted to hospital.(PTI)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was in the middle of shooting the Bigg Boss 18 reality TV show when he got to know about NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder on Saturday. The celebrity immediately cancelled his shoot and rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai to see the former Maharashtra minister.

Also Read | Baba Siddique News: NCP leader shot twice in chest, body taken for postmortem

Baba Siddique was shot dead by three unknown assailants in Bandra on Saturday night. The politician was immediately rushed to hospital, where he died during treatment.

In the video, shared by news agency ANI, actor Salman Khan can be seen arriving at Lilawati Hospital to meet Baba Siddiqui's family late at night after the politician succumbed to his bullet injuries.

The murder was held near the office of Baba's son, Zeeshan Siddiqui, an MLA from Bandra East. So far, two people have been arrested and the third person is absconding. After the attack, several politicians, including Aaditya Thackeray, Priyanka Chaturvedi, etc, have expressed their concerns over the tragic demise of the politician.

Also Read | Baba Siddique shooters claim they belong to Lawrence Bishnoi gang: Report

After the political leader was declared dead last night due to his bullet injuries, the police transferred the former Maharashtra minister's dead body to the Mumbai municipal corporation’s Cooper Hospital for postmortem, an official told PTI on Sunday. Siddique's body was sifted to Cooper Hospital at 6 am on Sunday.

Siddique was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai just outside his son’s office around 9.30 pm and shot at. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Baba Siddique and Salman Khan relation

The political leader has close ties with several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, etc. The former MLA and senior NCP leader is known to have played a key role in mediating between two Bollywood superstars.

Also Read | Visuals of spot where NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead: Video

Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, who are known for their cordial relations these days, were famous for their cold war nearly a decade ago. Siddique is known to have played a key role in ending the two superstars' cold war. According to the Hindustan Times report, the politician not only mediated between Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan but also made sure that the two are again remembered as the ‘Karan-Arjun’ of the Bollywood industry. Baba Siddique ensured that the two become best friends forever again.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Oct 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Baba Siddique news: Salman Khan cancelled Bigg Boss 18 shoot; rushed to hospital to see NCP leader

