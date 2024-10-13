Siddique, who helped mend the relationship between Bollywood stars Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, was fatally shot in Bandra. Salman Khan quickly visited Siddique's family at the hospital after the former Maharashtra minister was shot dead on Saturday

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was in the middle of shooting the Bigg Boss 18 reality TV show when he got to know about NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder on Saturday. The celebrity immediately cancelled his shoot and rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai to see the former Maharashtra minister.

Baba Siddique was shot dead by three unknown assailants in Bandra on Saturday night. The politician was immediately rushed to hospital, where he died during treatment.

Baba Siddique was shot dead by three unknown assailants in Bandra on Saturday night. The politician was immediately rushed to hospital, where he died during treatment.

In the video, shared by news agency ANI, actor Salman Khan can be seen arriving at Lilawati Hospital to meet Baba Siddiqui's family late at night after the politician succumbed to his bullet injuries.

The murder was held near the office of Baba's son, Zeeshan Siddiqui, an MLA from Bandra East. So far, two people have been arrested and the third person is absconding. After the attack, several politicians, including Aaditya Thackeray, Priyanka Chaturvedi, etc, have expressed their concerns over the tragic demise of the politician.

After the political leader was declared dead last night due to his bullet injuries, the police transferred the former Maharashtra minister's dead body to the Mumbai municipal corporation’s Cooper Hospital for postmortem, an official told PTI on Sunday. Siddique's body was sifted to Cooper Hospital at 6 am on Sunday.

Siddique was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai just outside his son's office around 9.30 pm and shot at. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Baba Siddique and Salman Khan relation The political leader has close ties with several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, etc. The former MLA and senior NCP leader is known to have played a key role in mediating between two Bollywood superstars.