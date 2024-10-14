Baba Siddique news: Shooters carried pepper spray to shooting site - Here’s what happened next

Mumbai police revealed that the attackers planned to use pepper spray on NCP leader Baba Siddique before shooting him. The plan failed when one shooter opened fire prematurely. Two pistols and pepper spray were recovered from the suspects, while three constables present could not intervene.

Livemint
Updated14 Oct 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Senior NCP leader, Baba Siddique, was shot dead by assailants on October 12. A new report has revealed that the assailants had carried pepper spray with them at the time of murder.
Senior NCP leader, Baba Siddique, was shot dead by assailants on October 12. A new report has revealed that the assailants had carried pepper spray with them at the time of murder.(HT)

Baba Siddique news: The assailants had planned to use pepper spray on NCP leader Baba Siddique before shooting him to death in Mumbai; however, their plan went awry when the third accused shooter, Shiv Kumar Gautam, started firing at the former Maharashtra minister, revealed police investigation. 

The Mumbai police recovered two pistols and a pepper spray from both the accused at the time of arrest. Three constables were also present at the time of crime but they couldn't do anything, said DCP Crime Branch Datta Nalawade.

"Mumbai Crime Branch recovered two pistols from both the accused. The accused had brought pepper spray, first, the accused were about to spray and then they were about to fire but the third accused Shiv Kumar Gautam started firing directly. Three constables were with Baba Siddiqui, and at the time of the incident also, three constables were there, but they could not do anything. One more person has been injured in this firing," HT quoted Datta Nalawade as saying.

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBaba Siddique news: Shooters carried pepper spray to shooting site - Here’s what happened next

