Baba Siddique News: Sidhu Moosewala’s murder to firing outside Salman Khan house -5 crimes linked to Lawrence Bishnoi

Lawrence Bishnoi, linked to multiple high-profile crimes including the murders of Sidhu Moosewala and Baba Siddique, continues to orchestrate gang activities from jail. 

Published14 Oct 2024, 10:09 AM IST
Baba Siddique murder case: Moosewala's murder to firing outside Salman Khan house -5 crimes linked to Lawrence Bishnoi
Baba Siddique murder case: Moosewala’s murder to firing outside Salman Khan house -5 crimes linked to Lawrence Bishnoi

The murder of Baba Siddique has been linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mumbai police has confirmed that the three shooters involved in Siddique’s killing on Friday night were linked to the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi – currently lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail of Gujarat.

Siddique’s murder is one of the many high-profile crimes linked to Bishnoi gang. The other cases linked to the gang include the May 2022 murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala, the April 2024 firing outside actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai house and the September 2024 firing at the house in Canada of musician AP Dhillon, to name a few

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Bishnoi, 31, is the son of an agriculturist from the Dhattaranwali village in Ferozepur district in Punjab. He belongs to the Bishnoi community, whose members live in Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Rajasthan.

Also Read | How Lawrence Bishnoi gang carried out murder of Baba Siddique: Timeline

After Class 12th, Lawrence shifted to Chandigarh in 2010 to pursue a college education. In DAV College, he joined student politics and became president of the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) between 2011 and 2012.

Web of High-Profile Crimes Linked to Lawrence Bishnoi

The first FIR against Lawrence Bishnoi was for an attempt to murder, followed by another FIR for trespass in April 2010. In February 2011, a case of assault and robbery of a cell phone was registered against him.

Today, Bishnoi faces charges of murder, robbery, extortion, and others. Most of these cases are registered in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Chandigarh.

These activities have brought the Bishnoi gang under law enforcement radar, leading to arrests of its members, including Lawrence Bishnoi himself. And despite being in jail, Bishnoi continues to run his operations through his associates. Some of the notable crimes linked to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang include:

Sidhu Moosewala Murder – May 2022

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in May 2022. Lawrence Bishnoi was alleged to be the mastermind behind the murder. The murder was reportedly carried out in retaliation for the murder of another gang member, Vicky Middukhera.

Firing outside Salman Khan’s House – April 2024

In April this year, two men on a bike opened fire outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai’s Bandra. The Mumbai Police claimed that the shooters were hired by Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, who had allegedly conspired to kill the actor.

Also Read | Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for Baba Siddique’s killing

Bishnoi had openly threatened Khan in connection with the blackbuck poaching case. The Bishnoi community considers the blackbuck sacred, and Bishnoi had allegedly planned to harm Khan in retaliation for the 1998 poaching case.

Firing outside AP Dhillon's Canada House – September 2024

In September this year, shots were reportedly fired outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house on Victoria Island in Canada's Vancouver. An accused named Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, took responsibility for the incident. AP Dhillon lives on Victoria Island in British Columbia.

Shots fired at Gippy Grewal house November 2023

In November last year, shot were fired at the house of Punjabi actor and singer Gippy Grewal in Vancouver, Canada.

Also Read | Baba Siddique news: Accused shooter Dharmaraj is ’not minor’, confirms bone test

Lawrence Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the attack, saying Gippy was boasting closeness to Bollywood star Salman Khan, besides supporting calls for justice for killed singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Sukha Duneke murder: September 2023

Gangster Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke of infamous Davinder Bambiha gang was shot dead by unknown men in Canada's Winnipeg in September 2023. A gang member of Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility for the murder

Key Takeaways
  • The Bishnoi gang’s influence stretches across borders, affecting both India and Canada.
  • High-profile murders linked to the gang highlight the intersection of crime and celebrity culture.
  • Gang operations persist despite law enforcement efforts, showing the challenges faced by authorities.

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 10:09 AM IST
Baba Siddique News: Sidhu Moosewala's murder to firing outside Salman Khan house -5 crimes linked to Lawrence Bishnoi

