Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan was also a target, got threat call days before murder: Shooters tell Mumbai Police

Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son's office, despite security presence. One of the arrested suspects has admitted that the NCP leader's son Zeeshan was also under their scanner

Livemint
Updated14 Oct 2024, 01:38 PM IST
Late NCP leader Baba Siddique with his son Zeeshan Siddique.
Late NCP leader Baba Siddique with his son Zeeshan Siddique.

Baba Siddique murder: The shooters who killed NCP leader Baba Siddique had planned to murder his son Zeeshan Siddique as well, said Mumbai Police on Monday. One of the accused persons arrested in the case admitted that the contract included the assassination of the father-son duo.

Also Read | Baba Siddique news: Shooters had contract to kill NCP leader and son Zeeshan

According to the police, Zeeshan Siddique had received threats a few days before the murder of his father, Baba Siddique.

“The accused told during interrogation that both Zeeshan and Baba Siddiqui were on the target, and they were ordered to fire on anyone they found. Zeeshan Siddiqui was also the accused's target. The accused were given a contract to kill both Zeeshan and Baba Siddiqui,” ANI quoted Mumbai police on Monday.

Also Read | Baba Siddique’s shooters carried pepper spray - Here’s what happened next

According to media reports, Baba Siddique had also received a threat to his life nearly a fortnight ago before his murder. The former Maharashtra minister was shot at outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra East, on October 12. The senior politician was later rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his bullet injury.

Baba Siddique's security cover was upgraded to the Y category after he received multiple threats to his life. According to police, a constable was present at the time of the murder, but he couldn't save Siddique.

Also Read | Baba Siddique case: 4th suspect, Shubham Lonkar, arrested from Pune

“Baba Siddique didn’t have a categorised security, but he was given 3 security personnel from Mumbai police. At the time of the incident, one of our security personnel was there with him. We are investigating all angles to this case, including Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi's angles,” ANI quoted DCP Crime Branch Datta Nalawade on Sunday.

Baba Siddique was a three-time MLA from Bandra West Assembly, whereas his son Zeeshan Siddique is the current MLA from Bandra East. The police have arrested four accused in Baba Siddique murder case, including two main shooters, Gurmail Singh, Dharmaraj Kashyap. Two more people associated with Siddique's assassination, Pravin Lonkar and Shubham Lonkar have also been arrested.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 01:38 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBaba Siddique’s son Zeeshan was also a target, got threat call days before murder: Shooters tell Mumbai Police

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    158.55
    02:41 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -2.15 (-1.34%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    200.40
    02:41 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -10.6 (-5.02%)

    Wipro share price

    550.30
    02:41 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    21.35 (4.04%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    164.65
    02:41 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    1.45 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,687.40
    02:32 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    41.65 (2.53%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    226.40
    02:32 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    3.7 (1.66%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,210.80
    02:32 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    69.65 (1.13%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,859.05
    02:32 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    19.5 (1.06%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Avenue Supermarts share price

    4,190.00
    02:32 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -382.35 (-8.36%)

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,106.05
    02:32 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -78.2 (-6.6%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    352.50
    02:29 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -18.6 (-5.01%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    200.65
    02:32 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -10.35 (-4.91%)
    More from Top Losers

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    394.30
    02:32 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    33.3 (9.22%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    315.65
    02:32 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.5 (5.52%)

    Raymond share price

    1,674.70
    02:32 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    71.8 (4.48%)

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,996.05
    02:32 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    76.75 (4%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.