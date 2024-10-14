Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son's office, despite security presence. One of the arrested suspects has admitted that the NCP leader's son Zeeshan was also under their scanner

Baba Siddique murder: The shooters who killed NCP leader Baba Siddique had planned to murder his son Zeeshan Siddique as well, said Mumbai Police on Monday. One of the accused persons arrested in the case admitted that the contract included the assassination of the father-son duo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the police, Zeeshan Siddique had received threats a few days before the murder of his father, Baba Siddique.

“The accused told during interrogation that both Zeeshan and Baba Siddiqui were on the target, and they were ordered to fire on anyone they found. Zeeshan Siddiqui was also the accused's target. The accused were given a contract to kill both Zeeshan and Baba Siddiqui," ANI quoted Mumbai police on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to media reports, Baba Siddique had also received a threat to his life nearly a fortnight ago before his murder. The former Maharashtra minister was shot at outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra East, on October 12. The senior politician was later rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his bullet injury.

Baba Siddique's security cover was upgraded to the Y category after he received multiple threats to his life. According to police, a constable was present at the time of the murder, but he couldn't save Siddique.

“Baba Siddique didn’t have a categorised security, but he was given 3 security personnel from Mumbai police. At the time of the incident, one of our security personnel was there with him. We are investigating all angles to this case, including Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi's angles," ANI quoted DCP Crime Branch Datta Nalawade on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}