Baba Siddique Murder Live Updates: Former Maharashtra Minister and senior NCP leader Baba Siddique died in hospital after being shot by three men in Mumbai's Bandra East on Saturday night.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed that two persons were arrested after the incident and one accused is absconding.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, visited at Lilavati Hospital after the incident.
NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the firing incident is unfortunate, condemnable and painful. "I am shocked to learn about his death," said Pawar.
Congress-turned-BJP leader Ashok Chavan said he had worked with Siddique when both were in the grand old party, adding the news was shocking.
Meanwhile, while offering condolences, Opposition leaders also targetted Shinde-Fadnavis government over the law and order situation in the state.
Shiv Sena UBT leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray termed the incident as complete collapse of administration, law and order.
Calling it a very disturbing incident, Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi asked if there is any law and order in Mumbai.
“This is an extremely unfortunate incident. Two people have been arrested. The accused are from UP and Haryana. The third accused is absconding. We have given instructions to Mumbai Police that strict action should be taken against those who take law and order into their hands. I am sure that Mumbai police will soon arrest the third accused," said CM Shinde.
Baba Siddique Murder Live Updates: Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi. said that Baba Siddique had no enmity with anyone. “He was a politician but he was a very friendly person. Two accused - one from Haryana and one from UP - have been nabbed. Let's wait for the inquiry now."
Baba Siddique Murder Live Updates: slamming the Shinde-Fadnavis government , Congress leader Atul L Patil said that From small girls to politicians such as Baba Siddique, no one is safe. “This kind of incidents are regularly happening in Maharashtra. I feel that this incident cannot happen without any political conspiracy."
“We pray for his soul to rest in peace and send our condolences to his family and friends. This, sadly reflects on the law and order situation in Maharashtra. The complete collapse of administration, law and order."
Baba Siddique Murder Live Updates: NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar said it was worrying how the law and order situation had deteriorated in Maharashtra.
"I was shocked on learning that he died in this incident," Pawar said, adding that he had lost a good friend and colleague. "We have lost a leader who fought for the minority community and championed secularism," said Pawar, adding that a thorough probe would be conducted into the attack.
Baba Siddique Murder Live Updates: NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique died in hospital after being shot by three men in Mumbai's Bandra East.