One of the arrested accused in Baba Siddique's murder case, Dharamraj Kashyap, allegedly went to work at a scrapyard in Pune, according to his mother's statement, reported the news agency ANI on Sunday.

Baba Siddique Murder: One of the killers involved in the murder of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique is just 19-year-old.

Baba Siddique, a three-time MLA from Mumbai, passed away on Saturday after being shot at by three criminals.

While Mumbai Police have arrested two people involved in the firing, one of the accused named Shiva is still absconding.

According to Shiva's mother, his age is just 19 years and the last time he visited home during the Holi festival.

“He went to Pune to work in a scrapyard. I only knew this. I was not aware of what he was doing in Mumbai... He came home on Holi. After that, he did not come. His age is around 18–19 years," reported ANI, quoting Shiva's mother.

Shiva's mother said that he was not talking to her even on calls, therefore, she cannot say anything about the incident.

Meanwhile, another accused, Dharamraj Kashyap's mother, said that her son went to work in a scrapyard in Pune.

"Two months ago, he went to work in a scrapyard. He went to Pune. We have contacted only once since then," ANI quoted Kashyap's mother as saying.

Updates about the murder case Baba Siddique, a three-time MLA of the NCP party who represented the Bandra (West) seat, passed away on Saturday after being shot at by three criminals.

The police have arrested two people: Gurmail Singh (23), who is from Haryana, and Dharamraj Kashyap (19), from Uttar Pradesh.

Siddique was very popular amongst Bollywood circles and also contributed to supplying life-saving medicines to patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, reported the agency PTI on Sunday.

According to the agency report, Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the murder of the former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique and are looking at multiple angles and motives behind the murder.

The shooters behind the NCP leader's murder claimed that they were a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reported the news portal NDTV. There has been no official statement from the police on this development.

Siddique was murdered by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office, as per reports. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, as per the report.

The shooters open-fired nearly four to five rounds from a 9.9-millimeter pistol recovered by the police. The police found the assailants fired at Siddique when people started bursting firecrackers during a Durga Visarjan procession, according to the officials cited in the agency report.

