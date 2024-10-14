Baba Siddique's murder case: Dharamaraj Kashyap, one of the two accused shooters arrested in the murder of senior NCP leader Baba Siddique, is not a minor, confirmed the bone ossification test, said police on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two accused have been sent to police custody till October 21. The Maharashtra Police is searching for other accused persons in the Baba Siddique murder case.

Baba Siddique murder accused The NCP leader and former Maharashtra leader was shot dead by assailants in Mumbai's Bandra on Saturday. The politician was then taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his bullet injuries. The police arrested Dharmaraj Kashyap and Gurmail Singh in the case. Dharmaraj was reported to be of 19 years old at the time of crime. However, Kashyap's lawyer claimed that he was a minor leading Mumbai's Esplanade Court to order the ossification test of the accused, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is an ossification test? An ossification test is a medical procedure which is commonly used to identify the age of a person or a living creature. The medical procedure of the test includes the analysis of the degree of bone fusion to identify a person's age.

The bone ossification test has confirmed that Kashyap is not a minor. Following the test results, Kashyap was presented before the court, which granted police custody till October 21, reported ANI.

"His (Dharmaraj Kashyap's) lawyer claimed that he was a minor. The test was conducted, and it was confirmed that he is not a minor. He was produced in court, and the court has granted police custody till October 21," said Mumbai police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}