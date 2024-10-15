Baba Siddique’s murder planned 3 months ago in Pune, accused learnt to shoot by watching Youtube: Mumbai Police

In a big development in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, Mumbai Police on Tuesday revealed that the assisination plan was hatched about 3 months back in Pune and the arrested shooters were paid hefty money for it

Mumbai police statement said, “the conspiracy to kill Baba Siddiqui had started 3 months ago. The accused had gone to Baba Siddiqui's house several times without weapons. According to the information, the entire planning of Baba Siddiqui's murder was done in Pune.”

“To identify Baba Siddiqui, the accused was given Baba Siddiqui's photo and banner photo and was told that this was the target. The house and office were also recced 25 days before the incident”

Mumbai Crime Branch has so far recorded the statements of more than 15 people, including many eyewitnesses who were present at the time of the incident.

Accused learned to shoot by watching Youtube videos Speaking more on the operation, police said, Harishkumar Balakram (23), who was arrested in the case, used to work as a middle man. He had delivered ₹2 lakh to the arrested shooters Gurmel Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap that came from arrested accused Praveen and Shubham Lonkar (absconding)

Along with the money, two mobile phones were also provided to Harish. The investigation also revealed that the accused used the Snapchat and Instagram to co-ordinate.

“Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap learned to shoot by watching videos on YouTube and often practiced (without a magazine) in Mumbai,” police said

Baba Siddique was murdered after being shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds before being rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night. His last rites were performed with full state honours in Mumbai at Bada Qabrastan on Sunday.

Siddique was a leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested 4 accused so far and three accused are still absconding in the case.