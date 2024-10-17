Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan demands justice: My family is broken, ’father lost his life protecting and saving lives’

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published17 Oct 2024, 07:26 PM IST
Zeeshan Siddique, son of former senior NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Baba Siddique, on Thursday, demanded justice for his father's brutal murder, urging that his death should not be politicised.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Congress MLA from Vandre East said his father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people.

“My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people. Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain. I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE!,” the president of Mumbai Youth Congress said.

It is important to note that the senior NCP leader was shot dead by three assailants on Saturday, October 12, when he was returning from the office of his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique in Bandra east. 

He sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest before being brought to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to death on October 12.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police today issued a look-out circular against Shubham Lonkar, an absconding accused in the high-profile murder case.

"We have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Shubham Lonkar, an absconding accused in the case. Police are continuously searching for the accused in NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case," ANI quoted Mumbai police as saying.

So for, four accused have been arrested in this high-profile murder case, while three others are still absconding.

According to ANI reports, citing Mumbai Police, the conspiracy to kill Baba Siddiqui had started 3 months ago. The accused had gone to Baba Siddiqui's house several times without weapons. The entire planning of the murder was hatched in Pune.

Earlier on October 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reteirated that the accused responsible for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique will be held accountable and will not be left unpunished.

"No one will be spared. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," Maharashtra chief minister said.

 

