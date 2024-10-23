Baba Siddique murder case: Haryana resident Amit Hisamsing Kumar arrested, 11 held so far

Amit Hisamsing Kumar, 29, from Nathwan Patti, Kaithal, Haryana, has been arrested. This brings the total number of arrested individuals to 11, according to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Updated23 Oct 2024, 04:52 PM IST
The Nirmal Nagar police on Saturday night nabbed the two alleged assailants of ex-state minister and senior NCP leader Baba Siddique. (Ganesh Gambre)
The Nirmal Nagar police on Saturday night nabbed the two alleged assailants of ex-state minister and senior NCP leader Baba Siddique. (Ganesh Gambre)

In the latest update on the Baba Siddique murder case, the Mumbai Police arrested another accused, named Amit Hisamsing Kumar, from Haryana on Wednesday. 

The 29-year-old Kumar hails from Nathwan Patti, Kaithal, Haryana. Mumbai Crime Branch informed that Kumar was the 11th person to be arrested in the case.

NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra, Mumbai, sustaining two gunshot wounds to the chest. He was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 12. 

Investigators are exploring various motives, such as contract killing, business rivalry, or threats linked to a slum rehabilitation project. According to an ANI report, so far, 10 people have been arrested, including two suspected shooters, while the main shooter and two conspirators remain at large.

Shooters practised in forest for ‘minimum of five sessions’: Police

Mumbai Police on Tuesday revealed the shooters involved in the murder of Baba Siddique engaged in at least five practice sessions before executing the attack.

They said the shooters practised their shooting skills in a forest along the Karjat-Khopoli road.

“The shooters practised shooting in a forest located on Karjat-Khopoli Road before targeting Baba Siddique. The accused practised by shooting at a tree in the forest near Palasadari village near a waterfall on Karjat-Khopoli Road,” Mumbai Police said.

The police further said that the accused fired between five to ten rounds at a tree in the nearby forest during their practice sessions. 

“The shooters practised shooting in September of this year,” they added.

The Mumbai Police earlier suspended security guard Shyam Sonawane, who was with Baba Siddique during the incident. Police stated that Sonawane “took no action” against the attackers who shot Siddique. “An internal investigation is also ongoing,” the police said.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 04:52 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBaba Siddique murder case: Haryana resident Amit Hisamsing Kumar arrested, 11 held so far

