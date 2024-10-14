Baba Siddique case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests 4th suspect, Shubham Lonkar, in NCP leader’s murder

In the Baba Siddique murder case: The Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday arrested Shubham Lonkar in Pune.

As reported by ANI, Shubham is the brother of Shubuu Lonkar, who claimed on social media that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the murder. Shubuu Lonkar is currently absconding.

According to the Mumbai Police, Shubham Lonkar provided shelter to both of the arrested suspects in Pune.

Earlier, the police arrested a 28-year-old man named Pravin Lonkar, who, along with his brother, allegedly "enlisted" two of the three shooters involved in Siddiqui's murder.

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, 66, was ambushed by three individuals at Kher Nagar, just outside his son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office in Bandra, Mumbai, on Saturday night. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Mumbai police.

A crime branch official stated that Pravin and Shubham Lonkar “enlisted” two alleged shooters: Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh and Shivkumar Gautam. While Gautam remains at large, police have arrested Kashyap and another alleged shooter, Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, from Haryana.