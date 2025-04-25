Babar Azam not linked to Pahalgam terror attack, viral post manipulated: Report

Pahalgam terror attack: Days after Jammu and Kashmir police released a set of sketches of the terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, several netizens took to social media, claiming the sketches showed one of the suspects in the Pahalgam attack resembles Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam.

The image, which quickly went viral, however, was edited and the original sketch did not resemble Babar Azam, reported Pakistan based media outlet The Dawn.

Fake images of Babar Azam According to The Dawn, a Facebook user shared a screenshot from an Indian media outlet featuring sketches of the suspects in the Pahalgam attack—one of which bore a resemblance to Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam.

The post quickly gained traction, receiving over 2,000 reactions.

The Facebook user's screenshot

(LiveMint could not independently verify the authenticity of the post)

The same image also appeared on the forum of digital media outlet Siasat.pk, captioned: “Indians lost their minds – Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam involved in terrorist attack," reported The Dawn.

Image manipulated According to The Dawn's report, analysis of the viral image using multiple detection tools revealed signs of manipulation. Sight Engine flagged a 95% likelihood of facial alteration, while Fake Image Detector identified it as either computer-generated or digitally modified, stated the report.

The Pakistan based media outlet further added that a reverse image search yielded the original post shared by the Indian media outlet, hence proving that the viral image had been modified to resemble Babar Azam.

Pahalgam terror attack Horror gripped Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam after Pakistan based terrorists opened fire at a group of tourists in Baisaran meadow near the UT's picturesque town, killing 26 people, majorly tourists.

Following the lethal attacks, India undertook a series of measures, including the suspension of Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, expulsion of its military attachés, closing the integrated Check Post at Attari, Otroi, and suspending visa services to Pakistani nationals, while revoking existing visas.