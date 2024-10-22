Babita Phogat supported wrestlers’ protest because she wanted to replace Brij Bhushan as WFI chief, claims Sakshi Malik

Livemint
Updated22 Oct 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Olympic medallist Wrestler Sakshi Malik has claimed that BJP leader and wrestler Babita Phogat planned wrestlers protest to become WFI President.
Rejecting the Bharatiya Janata Party leader's narrative about wrestlers' protest being politically motivated, Olympic wrestler Sakshi Malik reportedly claimed that it was the BJP leader Babita Phogat who urged wrestlers to protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh because “she had her own agenda to become WFI President,” reported India Today. 

In an interview with India Today's senior journalist, the Olympic medallist claimed that Babita Phogat, who had fought elections in Haryana on BJP ticket, approached the wrestlers and urged them to protest against Brij Bhushan Singh. 

“Babita Phogat approached us with the idea of protesting against Brij Bhushan Singh because she had her own agenda — she wanted to become the WFI president,” India Today quoted the ace Indian grappler as saying. 

Sakshi Malik also rejected the claims that wrestlers' protest was motivated by Congress and said that initially two BJP leaders, Babita Phogat and Tirath Rana, helped the wrestlers to get permission to protest in Haryana.

“There are rumours that Congress supported our protest, but that’s false. In fact, two BJP leaders helped us secure permission to protest in Haryana - Babita Phogat and Tirath Rana,” Malik told India Today on Monday.

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 10:39 AM IST
