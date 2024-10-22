Babita Phogat supported wrestlers protest as she had her own agenda to replace Brij Bhushan as WFI chief: Sakshi Malik

Rejecting the Bharatiya Janata Party leader's narrative about wrestlers' protest being politically motivated, Olympic wrestler Sakshi Malik reportedly claimed that it was the BJP leader Babita Phogat who urged wrestlers to protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh because "she had her own agenda to become WFI President," reported India Today.

In an interview with India Today's senior journalist, the Olympic medallist claimed that Babita Phogat, who had fought elections in Haryana on BJP ticket, approached the wrestlers and urged them to protest against Brij Bhushan Singh.

"Babita Phogat approached us with the idea of protesting against Brij Bhushan Singh because she had her own agenda — she wanted to become the WFI president," India Today quoted the ace Indian grappler as saying.

Sakshi Malik also rejected the claims that wrestlers' protest was motivated by Congress and said that initially two BJP leaders, Babita Phogat and Tirath Rana, helped the wrestlers to get permission to protest in Haryana.