Babri Masjid case: SC extends CBI court deadline to deliver verdict to 31 Aug

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday extended till August 31 the time given to a Central Bureau of Investigation court for delivering judgment in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The order passed by a two-judge bench comprising Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman and Surya Kant said the trial court judge should ensure that the new deadline is adhered to. The judge had on May 6 written to the Supreme Court seeking extension of time, as the recording of evidence had not yet been completed.

“It is up to Shri Yadav (trial court judge) to control the proceedings in accordance with law so that inordinate delay that is beyond the time frame that we now give, is no longer breached" stated the bench.

The Babri Masjid, in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, was demolished by right-wing activists on 6 December, 1992, because it allegedly stood on land that was the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Among people facing trial in the case are veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and former Union minister Uma Bharti, and sitting MPs Brij Bhushan Singh and Sakshi Maharaj.

The apex court had in 2017 revived the conspiracy charges against Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti, among others, in the case. On April 19, 2017, it had ordered the trial court to conduct day-to-day hearings and conclude the trial in the case within two years.

Last year in November, the Supreme Court ruled that land at the disputed site in Ayodhya be allotted to a trust that will oversee the construction of a Ram temple there. The bench also ruled that a separate five-acre plot be allotted in Ayodhya to Muslims for the construction of a mosque.

