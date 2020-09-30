Babri Masjid demolition case: A timeline of events

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Lucknow is set to deliver its verdict in the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid criminal case today (30 September, 2020). The Babri Masjid, at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, had been demolished by right-wing activists on 6 December, 1992, on the basis of claims that it stood on land that was the birthplace of Lord Ram. There is criminal conspiracy charge against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders L.K. Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, and Uma Bharti, among others in connection with the incident. The special court judge SK Yadav is to pronounce judgment on 32 accused, who have been directed to be present in the court.

Following is the chronology of events from the present, leading back to the demolition of Ayodhya-Babri Masjid:

September 2020: CBI special court in Lucknow reserved the order to be pronounced on 30 September.

April 2017: SC restores criminal conspiracy charge against leaders, including L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and former Union cabinet minister Uma Bharti and clubs the trial in the matter pending against VIPs and karsevaks. The top court orders the case to be heard on a day-to-day basis, and that the judge hearing the case would not be transferred.

March 2012: CBI files an affidavit in SC seeking a common trial for all the cases.

September 2010: Allahabad HC upholds earlier lower court order that stated that the two cases based on the two FIRs would be tried separately.

June 2009: The Liberhan commission investigating events leading up to the mosque’s demolition submits its report—17 years after it began its inquiry. It held 68 people responsible for the demolition, mostly leaders from BJP. The report observed that the demolition was planned and illegal.

November 2004: CBI challenges before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court, the dropping of proceedings against BJP leaders on technical grounds.

May 2001: Special CBI court drops proceedings against the accused, including Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti, Bal Thackeray, and others.

December 1993: Two FIRs are filed in the demolition case. One against unknown 'karsevaks' and the other against BJP leaders Advani, Joshi and others for allegedly giving ‘communal’ speeches before the demolition.

December 1992: Ayodhya-Babri Masjid is demolished by right wing activists.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via