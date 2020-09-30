Babri Masjid demolition case: A timeline of events

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Lucknow is set to deliver its verdict in the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid criminal case today (30 September, 2020). The Babri Masjid, at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, had been demolished by right-wing activists on 6 December, 1992, on the basis of claims that it stood on land that was the birthplace of Lord Ram. There is criminal conspiracy charge against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders L.K. Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, and Uma Bharti, among others in connection with the incident. The special court judge SK Yadav is to pronounce judgment on 32 accused, who have been directed to be present in the court.