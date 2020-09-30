Babri Masjid demolition case: All 32 accused including LK Advani acquitted

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court today delivered its verdict in the nearly three-decade old Babri Masjid demolition case. BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti and former chief minister Kalyan Singh along with 28 other accused have been acquitted by CBI special judge Surendra Kumar Yadav. The Special CBI Court observed that the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition was not pre-planned.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court today delivered its verdict in the nearly three-decade old Babri Masjid demolition case. BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti and former chief minister Kalyan Singh along with 28 other accused have been acquitted by CBI special judge Surendra Kumar Yadav. The Special CBI Court observed that the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition was not pre-planned.

Ahead of the hearing, security was tightened in the court premises in Lucknow and no one was allowed inside the court room except the defence and CBI lawyers, and the accused persons.

Ahead of the hearing, security was tightened in the court premises in Lucknow and no one was allowed inside the court room except the defence and CBI lawyers, and the accused persons.

The special CBI court had asked all the 32 accused, including L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti to be present in the court today. While Uma Bharti has tested positive of covid-19, Advani and Joshi have health concerns because of their old age and pandemic.

Of the other accused Vinay Katiyar, Dharamdas, Vedanti, Lallu Singh, Champat Rai and Pawan Pandey reached Lucknow ahead of the pronouncement of the verdict.

The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on 6 December 1992. The Supreme Court had fixed September 30 as the deadline for the trial court to pronounce its judgement in the case.

