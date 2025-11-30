Babri Masjid demolition: Order directing Rajasthan schools to mark Dec 6 as ‘Shaurya Diwas’ recalled after criticism

The Rajasthan government has recalled a controversial order asking schools in the state to observe December 6 — date the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992 — as ‘Shaurya Diwas’, citing “unavoidable circumstances”, following criticism. 

Livemint, PTI
Updated30 Nov 2025, 03:15 PM IST
File photo of a government school in Rajasthan, The state has recalled an order directing schools to observe December 6 — date the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992 — as ‘Shaurya Diwas’ following backlash.
Babri Masjid demolition: Rajasthan government has recalled a controversial order asking schools in the state to observe December 6 — date the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992 — as ‘Shaurya Diwas’, citing “unavoidable circumstances”, PTI reported.

The order was revoked by the government on 30 November following criticism from the opposition and Muslim groups, it added. The clarification stated: “Due to unavoidable circumstances, the order has been taken back.”

Board chief says no such order given

However, the director of the Board of Secondary Education, Sitaram Jat, told PTI that no such directions were given to schools. “No such directions have been issued to the schools. I don't know how it is being circulated,” he said.

In an order that circulated late on Saturday, the Secondary Education Directorate in Bikaner instructed government and private schools to hold cultural programmes aimed at “enhancing patriotism” among students.

Cultural celebration?

The directive proposed essay competitions on themes such as Indian cultural pride and the Ram Mandir movement, traditions of valour and sacrifice, and the role of the youth in nation-building.

Schools were asked to organise painting contests on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir and Indian warriors, and display exhibitions on the Ram temple.

The order had started drawing sharp criticism from the Congress and Muslim groups.

(With inputs from PTI)

