Babri Masjid demolition: The twists and turns in the criminal case

Interestingly, amid the case being appealed from one court to another, in June 2009, the Justice MS Liberhan commission that was formed by the Congress-led government in 1992, submitted its report where it had investigated the events leading to the mosque’s demolition. It held 68 people, mostly BJP leaders, responsible for the incident. The report observed that the demolition was planned, systematic, and was the intended outcome of a climate of communal intolerance deliberately created by religious extremists.