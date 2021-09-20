For the first time after since joining Trinamool Congress (TMC), Babul Supriyo met party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday. In what Supriyo said were “very musical talks", the West Bengal leader accorded a warm welcome to the singer-turned-politician.

“It was great meeting Didi [Mamata Banerjee]. We had a very good discussion. I thanked her for giving me an opportunity to work for Bengal and serve the people. I am really touched by the affection and warmth of 'Didi' and Abhishek Banerjee," the former BJP leader said after the meeting.

“The way she welcomed me to the TMC family is very warm. She asked me to work with all my heart and sing with all my heart which I think is icing on the cake. She said 'Pujor somoyo tumi gaan karo' (Sing during the time of Durga Puja too)," he added.

On his role in TMC, Supriyo said it will be decided by the party and Banerjee as it was her “prerogative".

“We had a very musical talk, at the same time whatever she said was really music to my ears. I want to thank Didi and party General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee for welcoming me so affectionately and warmly to the TMC family," he further said.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) party members criticised Supriyo for going over to TMC, a bitter rival for the national party in West Bengal. On Sunday, BJP MP from West Bengal's Ranaghat Jagannath Sarkar alleged that Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to evade the allegations of his involvement in the coal theft and cow smuggling cases.

After being dropped from the Union Cabinet as Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Supriyo had exited BJP in August. Earlier he had said that he was not going to join any party. In a change of stance, the Asansol MP joined TMC on Saturday.

