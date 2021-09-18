The central government has scaled down the armed security cover of central paramilitary commandos given to Babul Supriyo . The cover has been reduced from the second-highest level of Z category to Y category, after an order was issued by the Union home ministry on Friday.

The revision in security detail granted to the former BJP minister just before he joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday.

The security cover given to VVIPs and high-risk personalities by the central government ranges from the highest Z+ followed by Z, Y+, Y and X categories.

On the scaling down of Supriyo's security category, government sources told news agency PTI that a recommendation in this regard was made by central security and intelligence agencies.

Supriyo, 50, dropped as minister from the Narendra Modi cabinet in July, is being guarded by an armed contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). From about six-seven commandos, Supriyo will now be guarded by two armed personnel during travel.

A further review of Supriyo's cover cannot be ruled out, PTI quoted sources as saying, and his security arrangements can be entirely entrusted to the West Bengal Police as he has now joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Supriyo, after joining the ruling party in West Bengal, told the media that he was very excited about joining the TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and that he will work for the development of the state.

A two-term MP from Asansol, Supriyo had earlier announced he will quit politics, before being persuaded by the BJP leadership to continue as a Lok Sabha member.

The singer-turned-politician joined the TMC in the presence of party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Derek O'Brien.

