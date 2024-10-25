Baby Ariha Case: PM Modi-Chancellor Scholz hold discussion; Govt says Indian child growing up in Germany ’not natural’

  • Earlier on 23 September 2021, German authorities took Ariha Shah to a foster case when she was seven months old, alleging her parents — Dhara and Bhavesh — had abused her.

Updated25 Oct 2024, 06:23 PM IST
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and German Parliamentary State Secretary, BMZ, Barbel Kofler exchange documents as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz look on during signing of agreements between India and Germany at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and German Parliamentary State Secretary, BMZ, Barbel Kofler exchange documents as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz look on during signing of agreements between India and Germany at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI)

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday said that PM Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the case of baby Ariha Shah in Delhi.

Addressing the press, Vikram Misri said that India have been following the case of Ariha Shah, who is in Germany under foster care, very closely at various levels.

He added that EAm S Jaishankar raised it strongly with his counterpart when he was in Germany and confirmed it was raised during the meeting as well on Friday.

Misri said, as quoted by ANI, "The case of Ariha Shah who is in Germany under foster has been followed very closely by us at various levels. Our Embassy in Berlin has taken it up with the German side. When EAM was in Germany he raised it strongly with his counterpart. I can confirm it was raised during the meeting as well today."

"We have impressed upon the German side that an Indian child growing up in an environment which is not her religious, cultural and linguistic environment is not natural. The Chancellor assured the PM that he was closely following this issue. I am sure the two sides will remain in touch through ongoing multiple channels," he added.

Earlier on 23 September 2021, German authorities took Ariha Shah to a foster case when she was seven months old, alleging her parents — Dhara and Bhavesh — had abused her.

More to come...

