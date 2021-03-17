Miracles can happen anywhere, anytime; and this time, it happened mid-air! A baby girl was born on board an Indigo airlines flight while travelling from Bengaluru to Jaipur on Wednesday morning.

The baby girl was born on board with the help of cabin crew and a doctor, according to an airline statement.

The news was confirmed by Indigo and a statement was released by the airlines, which read, "A baby girl was born mid-air on board flight 6E 469 from Bangalore to Jaipur. The baby was delivered with the help of the IndiGo crew, effectively assisted by Dr Subahana Nazir, travelling with us on the same flight."

"Dr Subahana Nazir, who helped deliver the baby, was welcomed into the arrival hall and a Thank You card was handed over by IndiGo's Jaipur staff. Both the baby and mother are stable," the airline's statement noted.

The flight departed from Bengaluru at around 5.45 am and landed in Jaipur at around 8 am on Wednesday.

