Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Baby born on IndiGo's Bengaluru-Jaipur flight with help of crew, doctor. See pic

Baby born on IndiGo's Bengaluru-Jaipur flight with help of crew, doctor. See pic

The baby girl was born on board with the help of cabin crew and a doctor.
1 min read . 12:54 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'The baby was delivered with the help of the IndiGo crew, effectively assisted by Dr Subahana Nazir, travelling with us on the same flight,' the airline's statement noted

Miracles can happen anywhere, anytime; and this time, it happened mid-air! A baby girl was born on board an Indigo airlines flight while travelling from Bengaluru to Jaipur on Wednesday morning.

Miracles can happen anywhere, anytime; and this time, it happened mid-air! A baby girl was born on board an Indigo airlines flight while travelling from Bengaluru to Jaipur on Wednesday morning.

The baby girl was born on board with the help of cabin crew and a doctor, according to an airline statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Disney+ Hotstar announces release date for ‘The Big Bull’

1 min read . 12:44 PM IST

Countries restricting access to materials to make more vaccines: Adar Poonawala

3 min read . 12:41 PM IST

Odisha students of classes 1 to 8 promoted to higher class without exams

1 min read . 12:27 PM IST

Ola to provide free Covid vaccination to all its employees, their dependents

1 min read . 12:21 PM IST

The baby girl was born on board with the help of cabin crew and a doctor, according to an airline statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Disney+ Hotstar announces release date for ‘The Big Bull’

1 min read . 12:44 PM IST

Countries restricting access to materials to make more vaccines: Adar Poonawala

3 min read . 12:41 PM IST

Odisha students of classes 1 to 8 promoted to higher class without exams

1 min read . 12:27 PM IST

Ola to provide free Covid vaccination to all its employees, their dependents

1 min read . 12:21 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The news was confirmed by Indigo and a statement was released by the airlines, which read, "A baby girl was born mid-air on board flight 6E 469 from Bangalore to Jaipur. The baby was delivered with the help of the IndiGo crew, effectively assisted by Dr Subahana Nazir, travelling with us on the same flight."

"Dr Subahana Nazir, who helped deliver the baby, was welcomed into the arrival hall and a Thank You card was handed over by IndiGo's Jaipur staff. Both the baby and mother are stable," the airline's statement noted.

The flight departed from Bengaluru at around 5.45 am and landed in Jaipur at around 8 am on Wednesday.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.