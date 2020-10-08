Home >News >India >Baby boy born on IndiGo Delhi-Bengaluru flight. See Pics
Baby boy born on IndiGo Delhi-Bengaluru flight. See Pics

1 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2020, 06:07 AM IST PTI

  • 'We confirm that a baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122 from Delhi to Bengaluru. There are no further details available,' IndiGo said

New Delhi: A woman delivered a baby boy inside IndiGo's Delhi-Bengaluru flight on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

In response to a query from PTI, IndiGo said: "We confirm that a baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122 from Delhi to Bengaluru. There are no further details available."


"A baby boy was born enroute on the Delhi-Bengaluru 6E 122 flight that landed at the Bengaluru airport around 7.30 PM today," an aviation industry source told PTI.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

