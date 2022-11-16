Baby delivered at Delhi airport, IGI welcomes ‘youngest passenger ever’

New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport welcomed their youngest passenger ever after a woman on Tuesday gave birth to a baby at the Terminal 3 Medical facility.
New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport welcomed their youngest passenger ever after a woman on Tuesday gave birth to a baby at the Terminal 3 Medical facility.
The youngest passenger was warmly welcomed by the airport and the Medanta facility at the airport complex.
The youngest passenger was warmly welcomed by the airport and the Medanta facility at the airport complex.
The IGI authorities posted a photo of the newborn baby on its official Twitter handle. It captioned the post as 'welcoming the youngest passenger ever!'
The IGI authorities posted a photo of the newborn baby on its official Twitter handle. It captioned the post as 'welcoming the youngest passenger ever!'
"Welcoming the youngest passenger ever! Celebrating the arrival of the First Baby at Terminal 3, Medanta Facility. Mother and child, both are doing well," IGI tweeted.
"Welcoming the youngest passenger ever! Celebrating the arrival of the First Baby at Terminal 3, Medanta Facility. Mother and child, both are doing well," IGI tweeted.
Medanta led doctors Dr PK Verma, Dr Praveen Singh and Dr Amit Upadhyay assisted the mother through labour using just an emergency birthing kit.
Medanta led doctors Dr PK Verma, Dr Praveen Singh and Dr Amit Upadhyay assisted the mother through labour using just an emergency birthing kit.
Sharing the baby girl's photo on their official account, they wrote, “Kudos to our team of doctors for safely delivering a healthy baby at Medanta Mediclinic at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3. This is the first time that a child has been delivered at the Indira Gandhi International Airport!…"
Sharing the baby girl's photo on their official account, they wrote, “Kudos to our team of doctors for safely delivering a healthy baby at Medanta Mediclinic at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3. This is the first time that a child has been delivered at the Indira Gandhi International Airport!…"
"…Led by Dr PK Verma, Dr Praveen Singh and Dr Amit Upadhyay assisted the mother through labour using just an emergency birthing kit. The mother and child are safe and recovering well. We are Dedicated to Life!
"…Led by Dr PK Verma, Dr Praveen Singh and Dr Amit Upadhyay assisted the mother through labour using just an emergency birthing kit. The mother and child are safe and recovering well. We are Dedicated to Life!
Officials aware of the matter told Hindustan Times that the woman was travelling with her husband and daughter. He was nine months pregnant and was to board on Indigo flight 6E-5624 which was set to depart at around 10 am. While waiting at the boarding gate, she developed labour pain and was shifted to the medical facility.
Officials aware of the matter told Hindustan Times that the woman was travelling with her husband and daughter. He was nine months pregnant and was to board on Indigo flight 6E-5624 which was set to depart at around 10 am. While waiting at the boarding gate, she developed labour pain and was shifted to the medical facility.
As per report, she delivered a baby boy.
As per report, she delivered a baby boy.
Well-trained doctors and paramedics are on standby at Terminal 3 at all times to deal with medical emergencies, if any. The Medanta medical centres at the Delhi airport terminals are equipped with an emergency treatment centre. Terminal 3 also has a medical facility run by the Fortis group of hospitals.
Well-trained doctors and paramedics are on standby at Terminal 3 at all times to deal with medical emergencies, if any. The Medanta medical centres at the Delhi airport terminals are equipped with an emergency treatment centre. Terminal 3 also has a medical facility run by the Fortis group of hospitals.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.