Baby gasping for breath on Ranchi-Delhi IndiGo flight saved by two doctors

In an incidence of marvel and hope, two doctors were able to save a baby with congenital heart disease on a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Ranchi. The baby had developed breathing troubles when Dr Nitin Kulkarni and Dr Mozammil Pheroz from Ranchi Sadar Hospital, who were on board the Delhi-bound flight saved the baby.

IAS officer Dr Nitin Kulkarni, also a doctor by training, and a doctor from Ranchi Sadar Hospital gave oxygen supply using a mask meant for adults and other drugs as emergency medical assistance.

After the IndiGo flight landed after an hour, a medical team took the baby under their care and provided oxygen support. The parents were taking the baby to AIIMS, Delhi for treatment of the baby’s heart condition.

On Saturday, twenty minutes into the IndiGo flight, the air crew made an emergency announcement seeking medical assistance from any doctor on board for a baby in distress.

Kulkarni, presently the principal secretary to the Governor of Jharkhand and Dr Mozammil Pheroz from Sadar Hospital, Ranchi came forward to save the child.

“We checked the medical records. The baby suffered from a congenital heart condition, patent ductus arteriosus (PDA). They were going to AIIMS for it," Dr Kulkarni said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

He said that injection Theophylline was given from the drugs kit. The parents were carrying injection Dexona, which proved very helpful, he said.

The baby showed some signs of improvement after the injections and oxygen and heartbeat was being monitored with a stethoscope. Lack of an oximeter made it difficult to assess the oxygen saturation status, Kulkarni said.

"First 15-20 minutes were very crucial and stressful as it was difficult to gauge the progress. Finally the eyes became normal and the baby also made sounds," he said. He added that the IndiGo cabin crew was very helpful and provided prompt support.

The IndiGo flight landed at 9.25 am and the medical team rushed in to provide the baby with oxygen support. “We were happy and satisfied with the outcome of our efforts of more than an hour," Kulkarni said.

Another co-passenger congratulated the two doctors for saving the baby on X. "Doctors are God-sent angels. Today, I saw one saving a 6-month-old baby on board IndiGo [flight]. Dr. Nitin Kulkarni, IAS, Governor House in Jharkhand took on his role as a doctor and saved the kid. Salute to you sir," AS Deol wrote on X.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!