Baby gasping for breath on Ranchi-Delhi IndiGo flight saved by two doctors
In an incidence of marvel and hope, two doctors were able to save a baby with congenital heart disease on a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Ranchi. The baby had developed breathing troubles when Dr Nitin Kulkarni and Dr Mozammil Pheroz from Ranchi Sadar Hospital, who were on board the Delhi-bound flight saved the baby.