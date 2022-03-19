Bachchhan Paandey box office collection: Akshay Kumar's film garners Rs13.50 cr

The movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi. The story begins with Myra Devekar who is played by Sanon, a budding director, who was given a task by a producer to come up with a violent gangster story for a film. Myra decides to make a realistic flick and went on a journey with Vishnu played by Warsi, to study the life of a real-life gangster. Myra's research leads her and Vishnu to film a menacing one-eyed 'Bachchan Pandey' of Baagwa - who is known as a ruthless gangster. The movie has a lot of twists and turns with many other renowned characters - giving an action-comedy roller-coaster ride.