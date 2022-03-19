Bachchhan Paandey box office collection: Akshay Kumar's film garners Rs13.50 cr

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The latest movie bagged a collection of Rs13.50 crore on Day 1 despite facing stiff competition from Vivek Agnihotri-directed 'The Kashmir Files' at the box office.
Akshay Kumar, who is referred to as the 'Khiladi' of Bollywood, witnessed good traction for his latest movie 'Bachchhan Paandey' which hit the Indian cinemas during the auspicious occasion of Holi. The latest movie bagged a collection of Rs13.50 crore on Day 1 despite facing stiff competition from Vivek Agnihotri-directed 'The Kashmir Files' at the box office.
'Bachchhan Paandey' movie, where Kumar plays the lead role of a gangster, was released in Indian cinemas on March 18. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji who was also the director of "Housefull 4" fame.
Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the production company of the movie, through its official Twitter Account, released a poster where it Day 1 collection data. The poster said, "Box-Office Pe Bhaukaal!...Rs13.50 crore Day 1 collection."
The movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi. The story begins with Myra Devekar who is played by Sanon, a budding director, who was given a task by a producer to come up with a violent gangster story for a film. Myra decides to make a realistic flick and went on a journey with Vishnu played by Warsi, to study the life of a real-life gangster. Myra's research leads her and Vishnu to film a menacing one-eyed 'Bachchan Pandey' of Baagwa - who is known as a ruthless gangster. The movie has a lot of twists and turns with many other renowned characters - giving an action-comedy roller-coaster ride.
Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey made a steady collection despite intense competition at the box office due to ''The Kashmir Files'' movie which was released on March 11 and has managed to reach more than Rs100 crore club, by garnering a whopping Rs116 crore collection at the box office so far.
