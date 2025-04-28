‘Bachpane ki baatein’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Bilawal Bhutto’s ‘blood will flow’ remark after Pahalgam terror attack

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi dismissed former Pakistan Finance Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's remark over Indus Waters Treaty suspension as "childhood talks".

Owaisi said on Monday, "Chodiye na, bachpane ki baatein nahi karna, [leave it, we don't have to do childhood talks]". The AIMIM MP asked, "Does he even know what he is saying?"

Owaisi's statement came days after Bilawal Bhutto threatened India over the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, which allocates the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) to Pakistan and the Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) to India.

According to Pakistan-based Geo TV, Bilawal Bhutto had said last week, "...the Indus River is ours and will remain ours; either our water will flow from this Indus or your blood."

Bhutto drew strong criticism from Indian politicians.

Earlier on April 27, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh lashed out at Bhutto over his "either water or blood will flow" remark and said his statement wouldn't make much of a difference since the neighbouring country was habitual in making "futile statements."

"Blood is already flowing in Pakistan. Al-Qaeda is beating them from one side and Afghanistan from the other... We have already shown them what we can do. He is still a child like he was earlier. It is Pakistan's old habit to make such futile statements," Ghosh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri urged Bhutto to "get his mental condition checked."

Speaking to ANI, Puri warned that India's patience had worn thin, saying, "Enough is enough...Tell him to get his mental condition checked, what kind of statements he is giving. Enough is enough...We will no longer tolerate this. Now wait for a few days."

Indus Waters Treaty suspension Indian decided to halt the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan after terrorists killed 26 people in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, last week.

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and leaving several others injured.