Back home, migrant workers reel under multiple challenges

Last Tuesday, in the gruelling afternoon heat of the parched Bundelkhand region, Madhu Kumari stood outside a school in Atarra, rocking her one-day-old girl, while waiting for a vehicle to reach her village in Raebareli district, another 160km away. The last leg of the journey was also the most painful. Around noon on 18 May, while on a special train for migrant workers, Madhu gave birth to a girl. As there was no doctor on board, the women took on the roles of midwives. Her umbilical cord was severed with a blade a fellow passenger was carrying.