Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Back in the black
Photo: Mint

Back in the black

1 min read . 11:04 PM IST Livemint

GDP growth is back in the black after its 24.4% and 7.3% drops in the first two quarters

Not all were certain if India’s economy could exit its covid-caused recession, defined as two successive quarters of negative growth, as early as the third quarter of 2020-21. But the statistics ministry on Friday reported that gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.4% from a year earlier in the three months to December. With this, GDP growth is back in the black after its 24.4% and 7.3% drops in the first two quarters.

Not all were certain if India’s economy could exit its covid-caused recession, defined as two successive quarters of negative growth, as early as the third quarter of 2020-21. But the statistics ministry on Friday reported that gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.4% from a year earlier in the three months to December. With this, GDP growth is back in the black after its 24.4% and 7.3% drops in the first two quarters.

That it achieved this so fast validates the view that commercial activity is normalizing. Other indicators had also shown sufficient buoyancy to suggest as much. Purchasing managers’ index readings, for instance, or car sales. Most production lines disrupted by the lockdown had been restored by the third quarter, which also saw the country’s corona curve slide after its mid-September peak. Now, with the Centre’s loosening of its fiscal strings to spend on infrastructure and other such productive plans, our much-awaited V-shaped recovery could get underway. A recent rise in covid cases does pose risks, but for now, these seem to be in check. Let’s keep it that way. Our economy needs a big bounce-up in 2021-22 just to get back to its 2019-20 size.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Germany limits travel from French region over Covid variant

2 min read . 10:58 PM IST

How new IT rules will change the internet in India

2 min read . 10:58 PM IST

I-T dept seizes 8.30 crore cash from a leading Chennai-based tile company

1 min read . 10:45 PM IST

Assam shakes up the micro loans universe

10 min read . 10:45 PM IST

That it achieved this so fast validates the view that commercial activity is normalizing. Other indicators had also shown sufficient buoyancy to suggest as much. Purchasing managers’ index readings, for instance, or car sales. Most production lines disrupted by the lockdown had been restored by the third quarter, which also saw the country’s corona curve slide after its mid-September peak. Now, with the Centre’s loosening of its fiscal strings to spend on infrastructure and other such productive plans, our much-awaited V-shaped recovery could get underway. A recent rise in covid cases does pose risks, but for now, these seem to be in check. Let’s keep it that way. Our economy needs a big bounce-up in 2021-22 just to get back to its 2019-20 size.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Germany limits travel from French region over Covid variant

2 min read . 10:58 PM IST

How new IT rules will change the internet in India

2 min read . 10:58 PM IST

I-T dept seizes 8.30 crore cash from a leading Chennai-based tile company

1 min read . 10:45 PM IST

Assam shakes up the micro loans universe

10 min read . 10:45 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.