OPEN APP
Home/ News / India/  Backstreet Boys Gurugram Concert: See pictures

Backstreet Boys Gurugram Concert: See pictures

10 Photos . Updated: 06 May 2023, 08:26 AM IST Livemint
  • Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson, members of the American vocal group Backstreet Boys, upon their arrival ahead of the DNA World Tour, in Mumbai, early Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Gurugram, May 05 (ANI): Popular American boy band Backstreet Boys including Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson perform at Airia Mall, in Gurugram on Friday. The band performed in India after almost 13 long years. (ANI Photo) (Ayush Sharma)
1/10Gurugram, May 05 (ANI): Popular American boy band Backstreet Boys including Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson perform at Airia Mall, in Gurugram on Friday. The band performed in India after almost 13 long years. (ANI Photo) (Ayush Sharma)
Gurugram, May 05 (ANI): Popular American boy band Backstreet Boys including Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson perform at Airia Mall, in Gurugram on Friday. The band performed in India after almost 13 long years. (ANI Photo) (Ayush Sharma)
2/10Gurugram, May 05 (ANI): Popular American boy band Backstreet Boys including Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson perform at Airia Mall, in Gurugram on Friday. The band performed in India after almost 13 long years. (ANI Photo) (Ayush Sharma)
American boy band Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour concert in Mumbai on May 4, 2023. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)
3/10American boy band Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour concert in Mumbai on May 4, 2023. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)
American boy band Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour concert in Mumbai on May 4, 2023. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)
4/10American boy band Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour concert in Mumbai on May 4, 2023. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)
American boy band Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour concert in Mumbai on May 4, 2023. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)
5/10American boy band Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour concert in Mumbai on May 4, 2023. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)
American boy band Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour concert in Mumbai on May 4, 2023. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)
6/10American boy band Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour concert in Mumbai on May 4, 2023. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)
American boy band Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour concert in Mumbai on May 4, 2023. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)
7/10American boy band Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour concert in Mumbai on May 4, 2023. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)
American boy band Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour concert in Mumbai on May 4, 2023. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)
8/10American boy band Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour concert in Mumbai on May 4, 2023. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)
American boy band Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour concert in Mumbai on May 4, 2023. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)
9/10American boy band Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour concert in Mumbai on May 4, 2023. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)
Mumbai: Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson, members of the American vocal group Backstreet Boys, upon their arrival ahead of the DNA World Tour, in Mumbai, early Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_03_2023_000023B) (PTI)
10/10Mumbai: Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson, members of the American vocal group Backstreet Boys, upon their arrival ahead of the DNA World Tour, in Mumbai, early Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_03_2023_000023B) (PTI)
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout