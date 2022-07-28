Bacteria that causes rare, deadly tropical disease identified in US soil: Report

The bacteria long thought to be only confined to tropical climates was reportedly found in soil and water, US health officials said on Wednesday
In a bizarre case of health threat, the top United States health body on Wednesday reported identifying, for the first time in United States soil, a bacteria that causes a rare and serious disease called melioidosis. Notably, the bacteria long thought to be only confined to tropical climates was reportedly found in soil and water, US health officials said on Wednesday.
According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) official release, it “has identified for the first time in domestic environmental samples the bacteria that causes a rare and serious disease called melioidosis. The bacteria, Burkholderia pseudomallei or B. pseudomallei, was identified through sampling of soil and water in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi."
According to AP report, as of now, the officials don't know how long it had been there, but they say it likely is occurring in other areas along the Gulf Coast. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in a health alert notified that US physicians should consider melioidosis even in patients who haven't travelled to other countries. “Once it's in the soil, it can be a health threat for people in the area," said the CDC's Julia Petras, who oversaw the investigation, the report stated.
The bacteria can reportedly cause illnesses that can start “with a wide range of symptoms like fever, joint pain and headaches. It's treatable with the right antibiotics if it's caught early, but it can lead to pneumonia, blood infections and even death if not properly treated," as per the report. Incidentally, nearly 12 cases are reported annually in the US and the vast majority have been in people who travelled to places where the bacteria is endemic, including certain regions of Australia, Thailand, and Central and South America.
The report further highlighted that people can get the illness through direct contact with contaminated soil and water, especially if they have a cut on their hand or foot. It is also possible to inhale the bacteria. The bacteria may not bother healthy people, however, it can be dangerous to those with diabetes, chronic kidney or lung disease and weakened immune systems.
