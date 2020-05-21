Bad bank to take on NPAs? It isn’t all fair & square

In a free market, the markets price it right. By forcing the government, in its capacity as the owner of multiple banks, to set up a bad bank and buy distressed assets at “book value" is setting up a way to build opaqueness in its dealing with bad loans. Technically, if a bank owner wants to own an ARC and move bad loans from the bank to the ARC, what precedent does that set for other banks and non-banks to also seek an ARC of their own? The system should not let pools of assets be juggled between a bank book and ARC. This would not allow fair pricing of pools purchased by an ARC.