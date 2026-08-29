Bad news for CNG users in Delhi! Price hiked by ₹3.89 per kg: Check new rate here; know what led to the increase

The price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) was hiked by ₹3.89 per kg in Delhi. The new rates will be effective from 6:00 am on Saturday, August 29, according to a press release by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).

Check new Delhi CNG rates here With an increase of ₹3.89 per kg, CNG in Delhi will now cost ₹86.98 per kg, up from ₹83.09 per kg. CNG is mostly used in private cars, autos, taxis, and other public transport.

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"With international LNG prices remaining elevated and the cost impact becoming increasingly significant, a calibrated revision of ₹3.89 per kg has now become necessary to partially offset the increase in input gas cost," IGL said, adding that the revision in CNG prices is being effected from 6 am on Saturday.

CNG Retail Prices (w.e.f 6:00 AM of 29th August 2026)

NCT of Delhi Rs. 86.98/- per Kg Noida Rs. 95.59/- per Kg Ghaziabad Rs. 95.59/- per Kg Muzaffarnagar Rs. 95.47/- per Kg Meerut Rs. 95.47/- per Kg Shamli Rs. 95.47/- per Kg Gurugram Rs. 92.01/- per Kg Rewari Rs. 91.59/- per Kg Karnal Rs. 91.32/- per Kg Kaithal Rs. 92.32/- per Kg Kanpur Rs. 98.31/- per Kg Hamirpur Rs. 98.31/- per Kg Fatehpur Rs. 98.31/- per Kg Ajmer Rs. 96.33/- per Kg Pali Rs. 96.33/- per Kg Rajsamand Rs. 96.33/- per Kg Mahoba Rs. 93.31/- per Kg Banda Rs. 93.31/- per Kg Chitrakoot Rs. 93.31/- per Kg Hapur Rs. 96.59/- per Kg Gautam Budh Nagar Rs. 95.59/- per kg Greater Noida Rs. 95.59/- per Kg

According to the company, while international gas benchmarks doubled over recent months, retail prices in Delhi experienced only a minor single-digit percentage increase.

Delhi CNG (IGL Retail) rose gradually from ₹77.09/kg to ₹83.09/kg, representing a modest ~7.8% increase.

Also Read | Driving a CNG car in Noida? This certificate is now required for refuelling

Europe (TTF Gas Benchmark) escalated from ~$11.36/MMBTU to ~$23.35/MMBTU, marking a massive surge of ~105%.

Asia (JKM LNG Benchmark) jumped from ~$10.99/MMBTU to $23.41/MMBTU, reflecting a sharp rise of ~113%.

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Any change in domestic PNG prices? Domestic PNG retail price in Delhi remains unchanged at ₹49.59/- per SCM.

NCT of Delhi Rs. 49.59/- per SCM Noida Rs. 49.46/- per SCM Greater Noida Rs. 49.46/- per SCM Ghaziabad Rs. 49.46/- per SCM Karnal Rs. 46.40/- per SCM Gurugram Rs. 48.40/- per SCM Muzaffarnagar Rs. 48.35/- per SCM Meerut Rs. 48.35/- per SCM

Why the price hike? The adjustment comes as global Spot LNG prices nearly double due to escalating conflicts in West Asia, disrupting LNG cargo movements through the Strait of Hormuz, alongside rising European demand ahead of the winter season.

CNG consumers are largely being insulated from the impact of volatile increases in imported spot LNG prices amid the West Asia crisis, according to the IGL press release. It notes that amongst gas-importing countries such as India, Delhi has one of the lowest CNG retail prices in the World.

Also Read | India expands LNG sourcing to 15, crude oil to 41 countries amid risks

"Since July'2026, due to re-escalation of West Asia crisis affecting LNG cargo movements through the Strait of Hormuz, the Global LNG prices have nearly doubled as compared to pre-crisis period. Additionally, there is an urgency in Europe to increase their natural gas storage on account of approaching winter season," the IGL said.

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The company added that in these challenging times, “CNG consumption is also witnessing significant jump in line with fast growing Indian economy and surging consumer demand.”

Also Read | India secures LNG supplies till September amid fresh escalation in West Asia war

“In order to meet this rising demand for CNG, a significant portion of input gas for the CNG segment is being met through imported Spot LNG. Above factors have resulted in a considerable increase in input gas cost for CNG segment,” IGL said.

Fast-paced economic growth and rising consumer demand have increased reliance on imported Spot LNG to meet the CNG supply gap.

IGL reaffirmed its commitment to optimising sourcing costs to keep CNG an economical, clean, and dependable fuel choice for auto-rickshaws, taxis, private vehicles, and public transport fleets.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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