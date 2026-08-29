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Bad news for CNG users in Delhi! Price hiked by ₹3.89 per kg: Check new rate here; know what led to the increase

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has announced a hike in CNG prices in Delhi. Check new rates here.

Akriti Anand
Updated29 Aug 2026, 06:24 AM IST
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Bad news for CNG users in Delhi. Price hiked by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.89 per kg: Check new rate here; know what led to the increase
Bad news for CNG users in Delhi. Price hiked by ₹3.89 per kg: Check new rate here; know what led to the increase(PTI)
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The price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) was hiked by 3.89 per kg in Delhi. The new rates will be effective from 6:00 am on Saturday, August 29, according to a press release by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).

Check new Delhi CNG rates here

With an increase of 3.89 per kg, CNG in Delhi will now cost 86.98 per kg, up from 83.09 per kg. CNG is mostly used in private cars, autos, taxis, and other public transport.

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"With international LNG prices remaining elevated and the cost impact becoming increasingly significant, a calibrated revision of 3.89 per kg has now become necessary to partially offset the increase in input gas cost," IGL said, adding that the revision in CNG prices is being effected from 6 am on Saturday.

CNG Retail Prices (w.e.f 6:00 AM of 29th August 2026)

NCT of DelhiRs. 86.98/- per Kg
NoidaRs. 95.59/- per Kg
GhaziabadRs. 95.59/- per Kg
MuzaffarnagarRs. 95.47/- per Kg
MeerutRs. 95.47/- per Kg
ShamliRs. 95.47/- per Kg
GurugramRs. 92.01/- per Kg
RewariRs. 91.59/- per Kg
KarnalRs. 91.32/- per Kg
KaithalRs. 92.32/- per Kg
KanpurRs. 98.31/- per Kg
HamirpurRs. 98.31/- per Kg
FatehpurRs. 98.31/- per Kg
AjmerRs. 96.33/- per Kg
PaliRs. 96.33/- per Kg
RajsamandRs. 96.33/- per Kg
MahobaRs. 93.31/- per Kg
BandaRs. 93.31/- per Kg
ChitrakootRs. 93.31/- per Kg
HapurRs. 96.59/- per Kg
Gautam Budh NagarRs. 95.59/- per kg
Greater NoidaRs. 95.59/- per Kg

According to the company, while international gas benchmarks doubled over recent months, retail prices in Delhi experienced only a minor single-digit percentage increase.

Delhi CNG (IGL Retail) rose gradually from 77.09/kg to 83.09/kg, representing a modest ~7.8% increase.

Also Read | Driving a CNG car in Noida? This certificate is now required for refuelling

Europe (TTF Gas Benchmark) escalated from ~$11.36/MMBTU to ~$23.35/MMBTU, marking a massive surge of ~105%.

Asia (JKM LNG Benchmark) jumped from ~$10.99/MMBTU to $23.41/MMBTU, reflecting a sharp rise of ~113%.

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Any change in domestic PNG prices?

Domestic PNG retail price in Delhi remains unchanged at 49.59/- per SCM.

NCT of DelhiRs. 49.59/- per SCM
NoidaRs. 49.46/- per SCM
Greater NoidaRs. 49.46/- per SCM
GhaziabadRs. 49.46/- per SCM
KarnalRs. 46.40/- per SCM
GurugramRs. 48.40/- per SCM
MuzaffarnagarRs. 48.35/- per SCM
MeerutRs. 48.35/- per SCM

Why the price hike?

The adjustment comes as global Spot LNG prices nearly double due to escalating conflicts in West Asia, disrupting LNG cargo movements through the Strait of Hormuz, alongside rising European demand ahead of the winter season.

CNG consumers are largely being insulated from the impact of volatile increases in imported spot LNG prices amid the West Asia crisis, according to the IGL press release. It notes that amongst gas-importing countries such as India, Delhi has one of the lowest CNG retail prices in the World.

Also Read | India expands LNG sourcing to 15, crude oil to 41 countries amid risks

"Since July'2026, due to re-escalation of West Asia crisis affecting LNG cargo movements through the Strait of Hormuz, the Global LNG prices have nearly doubled as compared to pre-crisis period. Additionally, there is an urgency in Europe to increase their natural gas storage on account of approaching winter season," the IGL said.

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The company added that in these challenging times, “CNG consumption is also witnessing significant jump in line with fast growing Indian economy and surging consumer demand.”

Also Read | India secures LNG supplies till September amid fresh escalation in West Asia war

“In order to meet this rising demand for CNG, a significant portion of input gas for the CNG segment is being met through imported Spot LNG. Above factors have resulted in a considerable increase in input gas cost for CNG segment,” IGL said.

Fast-paced economic growth and rising consumer demand have increased reliance on imported Spot LNG to meet the CNG supply gap.

IGL reaffirmed its commitment to optimising sourcing costs to keep CNG an economical, clean, and dependable fuel choice for auto-rickshaws, taxis, private vehicles, and public transport fleets.

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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