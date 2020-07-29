The news should come as a hit to India’s movie business that has been under stress for the past four-and-a-half months, with a loss of around Rs. 1,000 crore in the first half of 2020 compounded by zero revenues for the first time in history. This has not just led to umpteen single screens and independent properties shutting shop across the country but depriving shopping malls that depend majorly on multiplexes, of footfalls of nearly 30-40%. India housed about 6,327 single screens and 3,200 multiplexes as of 2019 though the screen count is estimated to come down drastically at the end of this crisis.