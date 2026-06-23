Bad news for Green Card aspirants? Trump's new plan could cost Indians up to ₹1 lakh to become a US citizen

The Trump administration unveiled a plan Monday that would dramatically increase the application fee for the US citizenship programme by about 75 per cent.

According to reports, the US Department of Homeland Security plans to charge legal immigrants seeking US citizenship $570 more in application fees while eliminating waivers and fee reductions for low-income applicants.

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How much are fees increasing? The fee for paper-based applications — N‑400 (citizenship application) — would increase from $760 ( ₹71,973) to $1330 ( ₹1,26,038) — an increase of 5 percent.

The fee for online application would jump from $710 to $1280 (+80 percent). That is the difference of $570, CBS News reported.

For N‑336 (appeal of denial), the fees for a paper-based application would increase from $830 to $1,475 (+78 per cent), while those for an online application would increase from $780 to $1,425 (+83 per cent).

The rule would not be implemented immediately. The public will be able to weigh in during the next 60 days on the rule, for or against it.

Before the final decision is made, comments must be submitted within 60 days of publication in the Federal Register; after that, DHS will review the feedback and may revise the policy before issuing a final rule.

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Why is the hike in the US citizenship fee proposed? The administration argues that the fee hikes are necessary to fully recover the cost of adjudicating and processing applications.

Meanwhile, the Newsweek reported that rule, published for public comment Monday, marks a major shift in federal policy by aligning naturalisation fees with what DHS calls the “full costs” of adjudication, including expanded screening and vetting requirements mandated by recent executive orders.

How will it impact? The fee, if implemented, would significantly make the US Green Card costlier -- raising the cost of becoming a US citizen

Critics said it is yet another barrier for legal immigrants seeking American citizenship. According to reports, they are likely to counter that eliminating waivers could disproportionately affect low-income immigrants, raising barriers to citizenship.

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The DHS also acknowledges that the changes could have real-world consequences for many legal permanent residents, potentially delaying their applications, according to Newsweek.

How will it impact Indians? India is among the top 10 countries from wheere citizens are applying for a green card in the US (New Lawful Permanent Residents).

As per data from the Ministry of External Affairs, there are around 6 million (60,79,221) Indians in the United States as of January 2026.

Of these, 37,67,737 are persons of Indian origin, and 23,11,484 are non-resident Indians.

In 2024, 66,800 Indians received green cards and were living as lawful permanent residents in the US. This number dropped significantly from 127,010 in 2022, to 78,070 in 2023, to 66,800 in 2024, data from the Office of Homeland Security Statistics (OHSS) showed.

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Country of birth 2022 Number 2023 Number 2024 Number Total 1,018,350 1,172,910 1,364,090 Mexico 138,770 180,530 202,600 Cuba 36,640 81,600 184,040 China, People's Republic 67,950 59,260 71,470 Dominican Republic 40,150 68,870 69,630 India 127,010 78,070 66,800 Afghanistan 14,190 30,300 50,310 Philippines 36,000 49,200 48,820 Vietnam 24,430 36,000 39,080 El Salvador 30,880 26,210 31,110 Colombia 21,720 24,810 30,140

After Trump raised the fee for an H-1B visa application from an average of $2,000 to $100,000 in September last year, DHS's proposed changes to the naturalisation application fee could further impact Indians.

Recently, a federal court in Boston, Massachusetts, struck down Trump's $100,000 H-1 visa fee, terming it "unlawful".

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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