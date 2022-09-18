Bad weather likely to affect SpiceJet flight operations in these cities

SpiceJet airlines on Sunday informed that the flight operations in Kolkata are likely to get affected due to bad weather in the capital city of West Bengal.
The airlines company also said that the flight operations in Mumbai can also get affected due to bad weather or poor visibility in the city.
Taking to Twitter, SpiceJet wrote, “#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (Poor Visibility) in Kolkata (CCU), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://bit.ly/2yu4pWs."
Meanwhile, the airlines company also said that the flight operations in Mumbai can also get affected due to bad weather or poor visibility in the city. Hence, it suggested the passengers to monitor their flight status on its official website mentioned above.
“#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://bit.ly/2tG9xBx," SpiceJet tweeted.
Maharashtra has also been witnessing heavy rainfall which has impacted the movements of vehicles from one place to another. On September 16, few tracks of Thane Railway Station got submerged under water due to incessant rainfall. Thane city received 66.28 mm rain till 1.30 pm.
Around 22,880 cusecs of water released from Khadakwasla Dam as water level of Mula Mutha river rose due to continuous rainfall in the catchment area. Baba Bhide Bridge in Pune also submerged.
Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging near Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Sasunavghar, Vasai. Akasa Air informed that the flight operations from Mumbai got affected due to heavy rainfall on Friday in the city.
The torrential showers also caused waterlogging in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra. The poor condition of roads and potholes added to the trouble faced by commuters.
