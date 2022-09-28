Due to bad weather in Puducherry all departing and arriving flights and their consequential flights may get affected, SpiceJet said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

It further informed the passengers to keep a check on their flight status via their official website.

"#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Pondicherry (PNY), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://bit.ly/2tG9xBx". SpiceJet tweeted.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Pondicherry (PNY), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLB2ny. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) September 28, 2022

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Puducherry and parts of Tamil Nadu are set to receive heavy rainfall with thunder till Friday due to a cyclonic circulation over North West and West Central Bay of Bengal.

The IMD has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall until 30 September. The department has also predicted isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms.

As per the IMD forecast, there will be severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places of Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Friday and Saturday will showcase similar weather and there will be light to moderate rain at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas, the weather monitoring agency added.

Due to bad weather, 3 SpiceJet flights were rescheduled last week too. The flights were rescheduled in Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai due to ‘bad weather'.

SpiceJet took to Twitter informing the rescheduling of flights due to 'bad weather' which it clarified meant heavy rains.

"Due to bad weather (Heavy Rainfall) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status", it tweeted.