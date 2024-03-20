Badaun double murder case: Samajwadi Party slams Adityanath govt, Akhilesh Yadav says ‘victims could be saved if…’
Badaun double murder case news: Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh have launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government over the law and order situation in state, after the brutal double murder of two children at their home.
Badaun double murder case news: Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh have launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government over the law and order situation in state, after the brutal double murder of two children at their home.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message