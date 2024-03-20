Badaun double murder case: What we know as far. Top developments in 10 points
Badaun Double Murder Case News: Two young brothers in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, were brutally hacked to death in a shocking incident that has left the community reeling. The victims, 11-year-old Ayush and 6-year-old Honey, were reportedly playing on their terrace when the attack occurred.
Badaun Double Murder Case News: In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, two young brothers, aged 11 and 6, were brutally hacked to death on Tuesday evening in Baba Colony, Badaun. The horrific crime was allegedly committed by a man identified as Sajid, who was subsequently killed in an encounter with the police.