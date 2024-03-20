Badaun double murder case: What we know as far. Top developments in 10 points

Badaun Double Murder Case News: In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, two young brothers, aged 11 and 6, were brutally hacked to death on Tuesday evening in Baba Colony, Badaun. The horrific crime was allegedly committed by a man identified as Sajid, who was subsequently killed in an encounter with the police.

According to reports, the children, identified as Ayush and Honey, were playing on the terrace of a building when Sajid arrived and waited for an opportune moment before carrying out the heinous act. Rakesh Kumar, the Bareilly Inspector-General of Police, stated that Sajid murdered the children and attempted to flee the scene.

Also Read | Badaun embraces toilets built after mysterious deaths

"The police reached the spot, and the accused tried to escape. We chased him, and he opened fire at the police, leading to a retaliatory shooting in which he was killed on the spot," Kumar said.

Also Read | Badaun double murder news: Salon owner brutally kills 2 children in Uttar Pradesh, accused shot dead in police encounter

Two young brothers, aged 11 and 6, were hacked to death on Tuesday evening in Baba Colony, Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Badaun double murder news: Surviving brother turns eyewitness, says, ‘I pushed away his knife…’

The accused, identified as Sajid, allegedly committed the heinous crime when the children were playing on the terrace of a building.

After the murders, Sajid attempted to flee but was chased by the police and killed in an encounter when he opened fire.

The Badaun SSP, Alok Priyadarshi, stated that Sajid entered the house around 7:30 PM and attacked the children on the terrace.

The murder weapon and the revolver used by Sajid have been recovered by the police.

The victims' family has named Sajid's brother, Javed, in the FIR, and efforts are underway to locate and arrest him.

While the motive remains unclear, reports suggest a possible dispute over money may have led to the incident.

The double murder sparked outrage among locals, with protests and unrest reported in Baba Colony.

Heavy police security has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, and authorities have urged the public to remain calm.

The Badaun District Magistrate, Manoj Kumar, assured that a thorough investigation will be carried out to unravel the motive and bring any accomplices to justice.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!