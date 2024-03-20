Badaun double murder news: After a salon owner killed two children in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun on March 19, the surviving brother has become an eyewitness in the case now.

“The man from the salon had come here. He took my brothers upstairs; I don’t know why he killed them. He tried to attack me, too, but I pushed away his knife, pushed him away and ran down. I suffered injuries in my hand and head...Two people (accused) had come here," ANI quoted the surviving brother as saying.

The 22-year-old salon owner, Mohammed Sajid, reportedly barged into the house of his neighbour, contractor Vinod Thakur, at around 8 pm. He reportedly cut the throats of Thakur’s sons Ayush (13) and Ahaan (6) with a knife.

Thakur’s third son, Piyush, was also attacked. However, he managed to escape.

Local residents set shops on fire as they demanded immediate arrest of Sajid. Later, the accused was shot dead in a police encounter.

“Today evening, an unfortunate incident took place in which two children were killed. The police reached the spot, and the accused tried to escape. We chased the accused. He fired at the police and was killed in retaliatory fire. The accused died on the spot. The police are investigating the case," Bareilly Inspector-General of Police Rakesh Kumar told ANI.

Reason remains unknown

The reason behind the fatal attack remains unknown. The father of the victims said he was not aware why the accused had attacked his sons. However, SSP Badaun said that Sajid—who had a salon in the Baba colony of Badaun— demanded money from the father.

“In the FIR, the family of the deceased children has also named the brother of the accused, Javed. Teams are working to find him, and he will be arrested soon. According to the family, the accused had demanded ₹5,000 from the father of the deceased children," the SSP Badaun told ANI.

