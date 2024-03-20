Badaun double murder news: A salon owner in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun killed two children of his neighbour, resulting in tension in the region.

Salon owner Mohd Sajid, 22, on Tuesday, barged into the house of his neighbour contractor Vinod Thakur at around 8 pm and cut the throats of his sons Ayush (13) and Ahaan (6) with a sharp weapon.

Vindo's third son Piyush was also attacked by Sajid but he received minor injuries and was hospitalised.

Soon after the incident, locals set shops on fire and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. Later, the police killed Sajid in an encounter.

"Today evening an unfortunate incident took place in which two children were killed. The police reached the spot and the accused tried to escape. We chased the accused. He fired at the police and was killed in retaliatory fire. The accused died on the spot. The police are investigating the case," Bareilly Inspector-General of Police Rakesh Kumar told ANI news agency.

The accused had a salon shop in the Baba colony of Badaun city. The reason for the brutal murder of two children remains unknown. As per the latest development, he father of the deceased has said that there were two people involved in the murder and they are still unaware as to why this incident happened.

“In the FIR, the family of the deceased children has also named the brother, Javed of the accused. Teams are working to find him and he will be arrested soon. According to the family, the accused had demanded ₹5,000 from the father of the deceased children," the SSP Badaun told ANI.

Meanwhile, the police have beefed up security at the Baba colony located near the Mandi Samiti outpost. Budaun District Magistrate Manoj Kumar has called on people to maintain peace.

