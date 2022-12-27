Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Badhda block samiti member found dead at Gurugram guest house

Badhda block samiti member found dead at Gurugram guest house

1 min read . 11:44 AM ISTPTI
Man found dead at Gurugram guest house on Monday

A member of Badhda block samiti of Charkhi Dadri district was found dead at Gurugram guest house on Monday. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed by the police

The body of a member of the Badhda block samiti of Charkhi Dadri district was found hanging at a guest house located in sector 31 here, police said on Tuesday.

He was identified as Ashok Kumar (40), winning candidate of ward number 1 of the Badhda block samiti, they said.

The body was found in a washroom of the guest house on Monday night, police said.

The cause of death is yet to ascertained and the matter is under investigation, Sector 40 police station SHO Satish Kumar said, adding that no suicide note was found.

The election of chairman of the Badhda block samiti is to be held on Wednesday and some members of samiti were staying at the guest house.

"We have kept the body at a mortuary. His family members have been informed," Kumar said. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

