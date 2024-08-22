Badlapur sexual assault case: ‘Did you register any case against the school?’ Bombay HC asks girls

Published22 Aug 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Amid violent protests in Maharashtra, the Bombay High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the alleged sexual assault of two girls at a school in Badlapur.

As reported by ANI, the High Court was told that the investigation has started from every angle, “and there will be no mistake anywhere”.

The court asked if the case was registered under POCSO. Advocate General Biren Saraf said, “yes, and a woman officer was present at that time”.

After review, the SIT will submit the entire report to the court, said Advocate Saraf.

The court asked girls to complain to the school. Saraf said it seems so from the FIR.

“Did you register any case against the school? There is a provision in POCSO to make the concerned officer of the school a party for not reporting the crime,” the Court asked.

A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Prithviraj Chavan is hearing the matter.

‘Accused will be severely punished..,’ says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister and BJP MP from North Mumbai, Piyush Goyal said, “The accused should be severely punished and strict action should be taken at the earliest. The punishment should instil fear in the hearts of all who commit such crimes... The CM and DCMs have taken cognisance of the issue. I hope that the accused will be quickly and severely punished via Fastrack court.”

The alleged sexual assault of two fourth-grade girls at a school in Maharashtra's Badlapur has sparked outrage.

On August 17 police arrested an attendant of the school for allegedly abusing the girls. This incident has created massive outrage among the people in Badlapur.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has recommended the establishment of special branches or "mini-police stations" for women and children in every police station across the state.

This development came in the wake of an alleged delay in registering the crime by the police in Badlapur. Chairperson Susieben Shah shared a detailed plan in this regard during a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, police used lathi-charges to disperse protestors who had blocked the railway tracks at Badlapur station. This disruption led to the diversion of 12 mail express trains and the partial cancellation of 30 local trains.

Railway services resumed late at night after the police cleared the protesters. Maharashtra Police have made several arrests and filed FIRs in connection with the large-scale protest, which resulted in stone-pelting, train service interruptions, and police action. Officials have reported that the situation has since returned to normal.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:22 Aug 2024, 12:45 PM IST
